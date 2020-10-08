Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.94. 26,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

