Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.30. The stock had a trading volume of 655,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $802.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

