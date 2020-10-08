Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 337.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 183,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 846,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. The stock has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

