Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,390. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.