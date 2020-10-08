Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,959,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.52. 21,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

