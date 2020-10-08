Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.38. 103,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The company has a market cap of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

