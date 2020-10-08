Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

NVDA stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.76. The company had a trading volume of 400,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364,240. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

