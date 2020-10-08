Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,565. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

