KSK Power Ventur (LON:KSK) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of KSK Power Ventur plc (LON:KSK) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

About KSK Power Ventur (LON:KSK)

KSK Power Ventur plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects primarily in India. The company operates in two segments, Power Generating Activities and Project Development Activities. It develops and operates coal, gas, lignite, wind, and solar based, as well as hydroelectric power plants with an operational capacity of 2072 megawatts.

