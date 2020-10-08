Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Price Up 9,900%

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) rose 9,900% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 94,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,298,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $129,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

About Koovs (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

