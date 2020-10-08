Kleros (PNK) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Kleros has a market cap of $30.52 million and $9.33 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,452,263 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

