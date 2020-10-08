KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, it is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry, which poses a serious threat to shipments. Further, softness in a few international regions served by the company remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.88.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $202.90 on Monday. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $617,720.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,411.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of KLA by 379.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2,495.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 441.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

