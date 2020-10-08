Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Bank of America

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.88.

Shares of TSE KL traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$63.23. 748,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,171. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$769.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0069091 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

