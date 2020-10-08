King DAG Market Capitalization Achieves $10.79 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $2.66 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00253190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00085984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.01527124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00155092 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

