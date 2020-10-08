Kainos Group (LON:DXRX) Trading Down 1.9%

Kainos Group plc (LON:DXRX)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.10 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123.10 ($1.61). 451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.05 and a quick ratio of 22.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million and a PE ratio of 26.22.

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data analytics and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.