Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $123,213.17 and $88,553.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.01521628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00155187 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

