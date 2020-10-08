Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44). Approximately 573,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The firm has a market cap of $486.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

