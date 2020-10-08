JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) Stock Price Down 6%

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 25,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 403,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.18).

JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund Company Profile (LON:JGCI)

JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities of companies.

