JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.14.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3658213 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.94%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,890 shares of company stock worth $261,356 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

