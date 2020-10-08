JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

