JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Positive Rating for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get SWISS LF HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS LF HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.