JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $101.03. 634,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,684,449. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

