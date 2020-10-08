Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 150.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $148.79. 119,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

