John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Oct 8th, 2020

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

