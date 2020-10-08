John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

