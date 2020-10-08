John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Up 3.3%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 237,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $840,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

