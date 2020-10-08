John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 9,705 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,577 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

