JMP Securities Boosts Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $200.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $186.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

