(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) & Oportun Financial (OTCMKTS:OPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for (JGWEQ) and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.66 $61.60 million $1.12 12.97

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats (JGWEQ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

