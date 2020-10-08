JD Coin (JDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $366,584.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00087162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01524008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00155295 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,597,624 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

