JD Coin (JDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $366,584.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00087162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01524008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00155295 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,597,624 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

