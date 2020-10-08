Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.78

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.78 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 47629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

