Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.78

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.78 and last traded at $154.78, with a volume of 47629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.
JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.
The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.