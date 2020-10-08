Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld (LON:JARB) Shares Up 1.7%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld (LON:JARB) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.22 ($0.73). 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.25 ($0.72).

The stock has a market cap of $207.19 million and a P/E ratio of -108.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld Company Profile (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.