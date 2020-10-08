IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 179,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 487,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

