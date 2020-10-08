Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 15,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 117,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Isoenergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

