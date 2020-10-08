iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Amarillo National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 10.9% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,959,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

IVE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

