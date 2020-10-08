iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 19,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 18,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000.

