iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.36. 2,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,975. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

