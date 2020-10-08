iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 166,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 54,086 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.53. 86,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

