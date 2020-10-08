iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,086 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

