iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,109.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,146.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145,649 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $131.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

