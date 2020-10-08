iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 704,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.67. 437,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394,869. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

