iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,422. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average of $230.79.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

