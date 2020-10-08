iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 44,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 53,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000.

