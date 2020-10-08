iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.72. 32,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,484. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

