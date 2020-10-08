IOTA Hits One Day Volume of $8.55 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Upbit and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $718.47 million and $8.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00201636 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000871 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Huobi, FCoin, Ovis and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.