ION (ION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $556.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. ION has a market capitalization of $293,051.12 and approximately $556.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005372 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,451,578 coins and its circulating supply is 13,551,578 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

