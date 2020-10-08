Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $31.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 67,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

