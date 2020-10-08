Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $113.27. 586,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.