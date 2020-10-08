Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 7,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

