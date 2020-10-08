Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $281.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,438,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

